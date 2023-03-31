Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Police wrestle with alligator roaming neighborhood

Tampa police wrangled a 9-foot gator roaming around a neighborhood. (WFTS)
By WFTS staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - Police officers in Florida wrangled a 9-foot alligator that was found roaming near a neighborhood.

One officer tried to lasso a rope around the animal’s snout, but the alligator lunged at him.

At one point, officers sat on top of the gator to try to contain it.

They were eventually able to subdue it.

The officers and an alligator trapper carried it into a van.

Police did not immediately say what they did with the animal.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Steven Morris, DOB: 11/12/2003
Student at Southwood arrested for reportedly threatening to kill coach
Arrest made in 18-wheeler road rage incident
Driver arrested after 18-wheeler battle on I-49
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Buc-ee’s eyes April 2025 opening date
Two people are dead and three more are injured following a two-vehicle wreck the evening March...
Crash on I-30 kills 2, injures 3
Traffic stop leads to arrest of 3 for drugs, gun
Traffic stop ends in arrest of 3 for drugs, guns

Latest News

Robinson Film Center hosting Festival de Cine
Robinson Film Center hosting Festival de Cine
Shreveport nurse, author shares weight loss journey
Shreveport nurse, author shares weight loss journey
FILE - An electric vehicle is plugged into a charger in Los Angeles, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022....
Many electric vehicles to lose big tax credit with new rules
The girl's mother thought she was just playing games on the phone.
5-year-old uses mother's Amazon account to go on $3,000 shopping spree
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve slowed in February.
Inflation slowed in February, according to gauge