New charter school for dyslexic children to open in Shreveport

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Renovations are officially underway for Louisiana Key Academy (LKA); the school is set to open in the fall of 2023.

LKA is a tuition free charter school that will focus on the growing need for dyslexic students for Caddo and the surrounding parishes. The school will house first through fourth grade students and will serve an estimated 160 students. Their goal is to also expand to include kindergarten.

The school’s mission is to serve the community at large, to educate and remediate children with dyslexia in an evidence-based curriculum and to stand as an excellent model and resource for other schools and communities.

A group of investors recognized the need for the school and decided that Arthur Circle in the Broadmoor area was the best fit for the school.

“It’s a common reading disorder, so when we talk about literacy, we out to be talking about dyslexia and how we help children that have dyslexia,” Dr. Phillip Rozeman said.

The school offers free testing for dyslexia. For more information on testing or online enrollment, click here.

