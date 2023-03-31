MISSING: Man disappears while on daily walk

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Terry Trice, 66, was last seen in the 200 block of Medallion Circle on Thursday, March 30. His family says he was out for his daily walk.

Trice is 6′ 2″ tall and weighs about 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a colored button up shirt, blue jeans, and light blue shoes. Trice’s family describes him as being “very forgetful,” police say.

Anyone with info on Trice’s whereabouts should call 318-673-7300 #3.

