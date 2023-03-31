Man fighting for his life after having been shot near doughnut shop

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man was left fighting for his life after an argument escalated into a shooting in Shreveport.

It happened about 7:31 p.m. Thursday, March 30 near Southern Maid Donuts on Hearne Avenue.

Police say two men got into an argument and one reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the other in the arm and chest.

Authorities described his wounds as life-threatening.

They’re still looking for the gunman.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this shooting to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955.

Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) at 673-7373, using the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this crime.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.