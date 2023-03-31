Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

INTERVIEW: Organizer of Bossier City Farmer’s Market encourages people to shop locally

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Farmer’s Market will be open on Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego sat down with Chris Graham, the market’s organizer, to find out more information. It will be located at 2950 E. Texas St. on the south side of Pierre Bossier Mall. The event is every Saturday through Nov. 20.

There will be over 75 vendors in attendance. The market will be loaded with fresh veggies and fruits, baked goods, different types of foods and many other items and drinks. Look for free live music and face painting as well.

Graham says it’s important to support local businesses because it helps the establishment.

“It’s important to shop with local businesses because it keeps those dollars in their household. It benefits them. You’re supporting the person standing right in front of you,” Graham said.

Admission and parking are both free.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and three more are injured following a two-vehicle wreck the evening March...
Crash on I-30 kills 2, injures 3
Arrest made in 18-wheeler road rage incident
Driver arrested after 18-wheeler battle on I-49
Northbound traffic on Interstate 49 was being detoured via 70th Street while Shreveport police...
Shooting reported on northbound I-49
Caleb Steven Morris, DOB: 11/12/2003
Student at Southwood arrested for reportedly threatening to kill coach
Jason Brook, 50, appeared in court Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in connection with a homicide case...
Former SPD officer accused of hiding information in homicide case appears in court

Latest News

AT&T expands internet service in Benton
A man was shot in the chest and an arm during an argument near a doughnut shop on Hearne Avenue...
Man fighting for his life after having been shot near doughnut shop
Caddo, Bossier tech students participate in skills competitions
Caddo, Bossier tech students participate in skills competitions
Arrest made in crash that killed DOTD worker
Arrest made in crash that killed DOTD worker