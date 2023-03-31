INTERVIEW: Organizer of Bossier City Farmer’s Market encourages people to shop locally

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Farmer’s Market will be open on Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego sat down with Chris Graham, the market’s organizer, to find out more information. It will be located at 2950 E. Texas St. on the south side of Pierre Bossier Mall. The event is every Saturday through Nov. 20.

There will be over 75 vendors in attendance. The market will be loaded with fresh veggies and fruits, baked goods, different types of foods and many other items and drinks. Look for free live music and face painting as well.

Graham says it’s important to support local businesses because it helps the establishment.

“It’s important to shop with local businesses because it keeps those dollars in their household. It benefits them. You’re supporting the person standing right in front of you,” Graham said.

Admission and parking are both free.

