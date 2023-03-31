Furry Friends Friday: Waggy-tail Rosa brightens up the room

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Rosa visits the KSLA Café, looking for a family to love.

On March 31, Kim Freeman with the Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS) brings in a sweet black terrier mix named Rosa. Rosa is a very waggy-tailed little pup who will only likely be a medium-sized dog when she grows up.

Rosa and her siblings first arrived when they were first born back in January. They went to a foster for a while to be bottle-fed and are now ready to be adopted. She has one brother, Midnight Max, and a sister, Tilley, both are also available.

The CPAS invites anyone interested in adopting a pet to come to its location, 1500 Monty Street, Shreveport, and bring your dog along to meet and greet to make sure everyone gets along.

