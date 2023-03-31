Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Fishing guides reel in 63-pound invasive fish

A fishing guide service caught a 63-pound bighead carp in Oklahoma.
A fishing guide service caught a 63-pound bighead carp in Oklahoma.(Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) - Officials in Oklahoma say fishing guides recently caught a large bighead carp in the Grand Lake area.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, biologists have asked skilled fishing guides for help in capturing invasive bighead carp out of the Grand Lake system.

On Wednesday, the department shared a photo of the High Water Guide Service team catching a 63-pound male bighead carp.

Officials said the bighead carp that are captured out of the lake system will be used for ongoing research regarding the population.

“They’ve gotten us a few now and we simply can’t appreciate it enough,” the department shared online.

Wildlife officials said that bighead carp is a direct competitor with other fishes in the lake system and could be devastating to the striped bass fishery and paddlefish recovery efforts.

Officials advised those who find a bighead carp in the Grand Lake system to not return it to the water but to report it to the Porter Office at 918-683-1031 or the Paddlefish Research Center at 918-542-9422.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and three more are injured following a two-vehicle wreck the evening March...
Crash on I-30 kills 2, injures 3
Arrest made in 18-wheeler road rage incident
Driver arrested after 18-wheeler battle on I-49
Northbound traffic on Interstate 49 was being detoured via 70th Street while Shreveport police...
Shooting reported on northbound I-49
Caleb Steven Morris, DOB: 11/12/2003
Student at Southwood arrested for reportedly threatening to kill coach
Jason Brook, 50, appeared in court Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in connection with a homicide case...
Former SPD officer accused of hiding information in homicide case appears in court

Latest News

Caddo, Bossier tech students participate in skills competitions
Caddo, Bossier tech students participate in skills competitions
Arrest made in crash that killed DOTD worker
Arrest made in crash that killed DOTD worker
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
The Bossier City Farmers Market reopened Saturday at Pierre Bossier Mall. (Source: Nick Lawton,...
INTERVIEW: Organizer of Bossier City Farmer’s Market encourages people to shop locally