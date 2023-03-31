Festival De Cine hits big screen at Robinson Film Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Shreveport-Bossier’s first Latino film festival will share the culture and its art of filmmaking, including local Latino filmmaker’s shorts.

On March 31 until April 6, the Robinson Film Center and 318 Latino is hosting the city’s very first Latino film festival, Festival De Cine. The event is a celebration of the rich and diverse Latino culture through film.

“This festival offers an excellent opportunity to share and enjoy our culture with friends and family,” says 318 Latino in their announcement for the film festival.

The festival will present a selection of award-winning films from Mexico, Spain, Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, and the United States.

Full feature films:

Argentina, 1985

Pan’s Labyrinth

Spy Kids

La Bamba

Stand and Deliver

Amores Perros

Zoot Suit

Volver

The Skin I Live In

Love Jones

You Have No Idea

Also, on April 1, at 2:30 p.m., Latino ShreveShorts, films made by local Latino filmmakers, will be on the big screen. This screening of short films will also include introductions and Q&As with the directors.

Short Films:

Formando Al Terapeuta - Michael Becerra

Santiago - Hugo Christian

Profile: Rocio Sanchez Flores Moss de Arthur - Briant Garcia

The Crying Bull - Gio March

The films will be on the big screen at the Robinson Film Center, 617 Texas Street, Shreveport. Visit http://robinsonfilmcenter.org/#/latino-film-fest/ for film times.

Tickets for the events will cost between $6 and $11.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.