Douglassville VFD gets new firetruck thanks to $200k grant

DOUGLASSVILLE, Texas (KSLA) - A major grant from the State of Texas has improved fire protection services in Cass County after 13 years of waiting.

With one flashing light in the area, Douglassville is a small town in Cass County, but the volunteer fire department covers a lot of ground. The Douglassville Volunteer Fire Department will use the new firetruck it just got to help improve fire and rescue services in the area.

“I would like to congratulate the Douglasville Volunteer Fire Department for receiving the grant award to provide a large brush truck to the department. I would also like to thank Texas A&M Forest Service for its work to make this award possible. The addition of this brush truck to the fleet will pay dividends for decades to come by providing enhanced ability to protect property and possibly save the lives of the citizens of this area,” said Rep. Gary VanDeaver.

The acquisition of the truck was made possible by a $218,671 grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program.

“Any volunteer fire department are eligible in the State of Texas to apply for this grant program to get new equipment, that’s new trucks, PPE, any fire and rescue equipment,” said Cody Mayo, Texas A&M Forest Service regional fire coordinator.

“It got capability of anything this community needs to serve the people,” said Douglassville VFD Chief Alfred Point.

Point says they have waited for this day for 13 years and now, they have four trucks to serve this part of Cass County.

“If you are trapped in a vehicle, you know, I’ll get you out in less than five minutes because we have two sets of jaws. It is also capable of hazmat. It has everything on it that’s equipped for fire protection and rescue,” the chief said.

The department now has four trucks and around 12 volunteers.

“Wherever we need to go, we are going to go. That’s what this grant is for, to help the community,” Chief Point said.

