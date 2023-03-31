BAFB kicks off Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month with signing of proclamation

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - “It’s not comfortable to talk about, and that’s perfectly understandable and it shouldn’t be. If we don’t talk about it, it’s gonna’ keep happening,” said BAFB Sexual Response Coordinator Laura Weaver.

Barksdale Air Force Base kicked off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Friday morning (March 31) with several events to call attention to the fact that sexual violence is widespread and affects everyone in the community.

Barksdale Air Force Base kicked off Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month with a number of activities, including a 5k color run and the signing of a special proclamation by the mayors of Shreveport and Bossier City. (KSLA)

“Sexual violence affects so many people. It’s so encouraging to see not just our military leadership, but also our local leadership coming out to support and say, ‘We realize that this is a problem and that we have to do something about it.’ We have some amazing resources that we work with outside of the base, specifically the vet center, the different health universities,” said Weaver.

Local colleges, organizations, and support groups were on-hand at the signing of the proclamation. Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux and Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler were also on-site at Barksdale.

BAFB Installation Commander Col. Scott Weyermuller spoke about the importance of empowering victims and survivors.

“This trend continues to be tragic, since one case is too many,” said Col. Weyermuller.

Weaver says though the conversations can be hard to have, there are resources available to anyone in need.

“Getting help is difficult, but our job is to help folks get that process started and figure out where they’re supposed to go, who they’re supposed to talk to. We have resources for civilians as well. There’s an off-base organization called Project Celebration that we work with a lot for our civilians,” Weaver said.

Through educating the community and speaking out against harmful acts, we can each do our part to prevent sexual violence.

