Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

AT&T expands internet service in Benton

By Amia Lewis
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - Ultra-fast internet is set to come to Benton.

Continuing its efforts to close the digital divide and connect people wherever they live and work, AT&T is expanding its superfast fiber network to serve more residential and small business locations across the Benton area.

The expanded network will give hundreds better internet.
The expanded network will give hundreds better internet. (KSLA)

For the last few years, internet speeds have affected certain businesses and neighborhoods.

“AT&T has obviously made a large investment. There were federal funds available they had not even tapped into yet, so they made a large investment within their company to service our area with these needs,” Benton Mayor Shelly Horton said.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and three more are injured following a two-vehicle wreck the evening March...
Crash on I-30 kills 2, injures 3
Arrest made in 18-wheeler road rage incident
Driver arrested after 18-wheeler battle on I-49
Northbound traffic on Interstate 49 was being detoured via 70th Street while Shreveport police...
Shooting reported on northbound I-49
Caleb Steven Morris, DOB: 11/12/2003
Student at Southwood arrested for reportedly threatening to kill coach
Jason Brook, 50, appeared in court Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in connection with a homicide case...
Former SPD officer accused of hiding information in homicide case appears in court

Latest News

A man was shot in the chest and an arm during an argument near a doughnut shop on Hearne Avenue...
Man fighting for his life after having been shot near doughnut shop
Caddo, Bossier tech students participate in skills competitions
Caddo, Bossier tech students participate in skills competitions
Arrest made in crash that killed DOTD worker
Arrest made in crash that killed DOTD worker
The Bossier City Farmers Market reopened Saturday at Pierre Bossier Mall. (Source: Nick Lawton,...
INTERVIEW: Organizer of Bossier City Farmer’s Market encourages people to shop locally