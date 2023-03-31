AT&T expands internet service in Benton

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - Ultra-fast internet is set to come to Benton.

Continuing its efforts to close the digital divide and connect people wherever they live and work, AT&T is expanding its superfast fiber network to serve more residential and small business locations across the Benton area.

The expanded network will give hundreds better internet. (KSLA)

For the last few years, internet speeds have affected certain businesses and neighborhoods.

“AT&T has obviously made a large investment. There were federal funds available they had not even tapped into yet, so they made a large investment within their company to service our area with these needs,” Benton Mayor Shelly Horton said.

