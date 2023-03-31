Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Arkansas legislature debates potential Delta-8 ban

The Arkansas legislature is debating a ban on delta-8 products.
The Arkansas legislature is debating a ban on delta-8 products.(KCTV5)
By CJ Sartor
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNOE) - The Arkansas Legislature is debating a bill that would ban Delta-8 products in the state.

The sponsors of Senate Bill 358 are proposing the ban with the theory that the substance is a danger to children when sold in gas stations and convenience stores.

Those opposed to the ban say the products can have a positive impact on health, especially when it comes to cancer treatments. Supporters have called for regulation of the products rather than a ban.

Delta-8 has not been approved by the FDA.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Steven Morris, DOB: 11/12/2003
Student at Southwood arrested for reportedly threatening to kill coach
Arrest made in 18-wheeler road rage incident
Driver arrested after 18-wheeler battle on I-49
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Buc-ee’s eyes April 2025 opening date
Two people are dead and three more are injured following a two-vehicle wreck the evening March...
Crash on I-30 kills 2, injures 3
A man was shot in the chest and an arm during an argument near a doughnut shop on Hearne Avenue...
Man fighting for his life after having been shot near doughnut shop

Latest News

Shreveport nurse, author shares weight loss journey
Shreveport nurse, author shares weight loss journey
Robinson Film Center hosting Festival de Cine
Robinson Film Center hosting Festival de Cine
Terry Trice, 66
MISSING: Man disappears while on daily walk
Nathan Lambert, 15
SPD searching for 15-year-old runaway