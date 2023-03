SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Gas lines have been shut off for two Shreveport homes, after a tree fell on top of them.

The tree collapsed and caused a gas leak at around 10:30 a.m. on Wagner Street, between W. Canal Street and E. Jewella Avenue.

Autoplay Caption

Officials say one person was in one of the homes when it happened. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.