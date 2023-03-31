15-year-old runs away from youth shelter; Bossier Police asking for help

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a ran away teen.

On March 24, Nevah Manuel, 15, ran away from the Johnny Gray Youth Shelter on 4815 Shed Road.

Manuel was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants. She has known ties to the Minden area.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web. All tips will remain anonymous.

