Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

15-year-old runs away from youth shelter; Bossier Police asking for help

Nevaeh Manuel, 15
Nevaeh Manuel, 15(bossier city)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a ran away teen.

On March 24, Nevah Manuel, 15, ran away from the Johnny Gray Youth Shelter on 4815 Shed Road.

Manuel was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants. She has known ties to the Minden area.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web. All tips will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Steven Morris, DOB: 11/12/2003
Student at Southwood arrested for reportedly threatening to kill coach
Arrest made in 18-wheeler road rage incident
Driver arrested after 18-wheeler battle on I-49
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Buc-ee’s eyes April 2025 opening date
Two people are dead and three more are injured following a two-vehicle wreck the evening March...
Crash on I-30 kills 2, injures 3
Traffic stop leads to arrest of 3 for drugs, gun
Traffic stop ends in arrest of 3 for drugs, guns

Latest News

Robinson Film Center hosting Festival de Cine
Robinson Film Center hosting Festival de Cine
Shreveport nurse, author shares weight loss journey
Shreveport nurse, author shares weight loss journey
Shreveport nurse, author shares weight loss journey
Shreveport author, nurse shares weight loss journey in new book
LSU holds open practice day before semifinal matchup against Virginia Tech