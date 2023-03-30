Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

‘We’re here to stand for righteousness’: Moms on a Mission member speaks on gun violence

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A member of Moms on a Mission sat down with KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego to speak about the uptick in crime in Shreveport and how they’re trying to make a change.

Betenia Bolden and other members of the organization recently made a trip to south Baton Rouge to visit lawmakers and meet with another non-profit organization. The organization is advocating for stricter gun laws, as well as trying to have a legislation put in place for family members to have access to information as cases progress, so families aren’t out of the loop.

Bolden says people are concerned for their family members in Shreveport.

“Our hearts go out to all these family members. We’re definitely praying for them, but we also want to make sure we’re doing our part to be proactive,” Bolden said.

Moms on a Mission is a Shreveport area non-profit organization working to change the community. They’re accomplishing their goal by creating change and improving the community by offering support to youth and individuals who have lost a child to gun violence, in addition to senior care.

RELATED
Moms on a Mission group sets out to better Shreveport

“We’re here to stand for righteousness. We’re here to stand for what is right. We want to make sure that we put our feet to the ground to make sure that we mobilize, and we’re connecting with the correct people to make an impact so that we can see some change and bring hope and unity to our community.”

RELATED VIDEO

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and three more are injured following a two-vehicle wreck the evening March...
Crash on I-30 kills 2, injures 3
Arrest made in 18-wheeler road rage incident
Driver arrested after 18-wheeler battle on I-49
Northbound traffic on Interstate 49 was being detoured via 70th Street while Shreveport police...
Shooting reported on northbound I-49
Jason Brook, 50, appeared in court Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in connection with a homicide case...
Former SPD officer accused of hiding information in homicide case appears in court
Cindy Broyles Peak graduated from Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport in 1979.
Friend remembers Captain Shreve High graduate killed in Nashville school shooting

Latest News

Sheriff Julian Whittington is pleased to announce the launch of a new program aimed at focusing...
Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office launches new special needs decal program
Caddo Parish hosting programs on youth crime prevention
NWLA Master Gardeners Spring Plant Sale
Spring plant sale presented by Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners
The Bossier City Farmers Market reopened Saturday at Pierre Bossier Mall. (Source: Nick Lawton,...
Bossier City Farmers Market kicks off for its first Saturday of many