‘We’re here to stand for righteousness’: Moms on a Mission member speaks on gun violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A member of Moms on a Mission sat down with KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego to speak about the uptick in crime in Shreveport and how they’re trying to make a change.

Betenia Bolden and other members of the organization recently made a trip to south Baton Rouge to visit lawmakers and meet with another non-profit organization. The organization is advocating for stricter gun laws, as well as trying to have a legislation put in place for family members to have access to information as cases progress, so families aren’t out of the loop.

Bolden says people are concerned for their family members in Shreveport.

“Our hearts go out to all these family members. We’re definitely praying for them, but we also want to make sure we’re doing our part to be proactive,” Bolden said.

Moms on a Mission is a Shreveport area non-profit organization working to change the community. They’re accomplishing their goal by creating change and improving the community by offering support to youth and individuals who have lost a child to gun violence, in addition to senior care.

RELATED Moms on a Mission group sets out to better Shreveport

“We’re here to stand for righteousness. We’re here to stand for what is right. We want to make sure that we put our feet to the ground to make sure that we mobilize, and we’re connecting with the correct people to make an impact so that we can see some change and bring hope and unity to our community.”

RELATED VIDEO

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.