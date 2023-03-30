Getting Answers
Warming up today with storms returning by Friday

By Matt Jones
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off mostly cloudy and milder across the ArkLaTex with wake up temperatures generally in the mid 50s. As we head through the day, clouds will continue to stream in from the southwest but we should see at least some periods of sun from time to time. Afternoon temperatures will range from the upper 60s far north to the middle and upper 70s along and south of I-20.

Later tonight, scattered storms will start to fire up across Texas and Oklahoma and some of these could impact our far northwestern zones overnight. Some hail would be the primary threat with this activity.

Looking ahead to Friday, still monitoring the potential of severe weather as a cold front sweeps in from the west. Storms will likely develop along the front by early to mid afternoon and then track east through the ArkLaTex. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat along with a few instances of large hail and maybe an isolated tornado. Overall the greater risk of severe weather will stay well north and east of the ArkLaTex with this system.

Saturday is looking fantastic behind the front with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Storms quickly return to the region on Sunday as some upper level energy arrives from the west and a warm front moves in from the south. Having said that, a good chunk of the day will likely end up being dry with the better storm chances in the afternoon.

Still expecting some very warm weather early next week with highs soaring into the upper 80s and near 90 Monday into Tuesday.

Then we will see yet another strong system arrive by the middle of next week bringing more potential for severe weather!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

