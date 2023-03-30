Traffic stop ends in arrest of 3 for drugs, guns

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three men were arrested after a traffic stop reveals a half-pound of methamphetamine and other illegal content in their vehicle.

On March 29, around 6:24 a.m. the Shreveport Police Community Response Unit (SPCR) conducted a traffic stop on the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. During the stop, officers came in contact with three men in the vehicle. An investigation revealed that the men had a half-pound of methamphetamine tablets, marijuana, and a firearm, which were all seized.

1/2 lb of meth discovered in traffic stop. (shreveport police department)

All three men were arrested.

Marvin Robinson, 37, was arrested for one count of possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, one count of a schedule two narcotic with intent to distribute, and one count of possession of a schedule one narcotic with intent to distribute.

Marcus Darby, 41, was arrested for one count of a schedule two narcotic with intent to distribute, and one count of possession of a schedule one narcotic with intent to distribute.

Marquay Robinson, 18, was arrested for one count of a schedule two narcotic with intent to distribute, and one count of possession of a schedule one narcotic with intent to distribute.

