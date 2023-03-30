Student at Southwood arrested for reportedly threatening to kill coach

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A student at Southwood High School has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a coach.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the 19-year-old student, Caleb Steven Morris, got into an argument with a coach in the gym when the coach told the student to stop vaping at school. Morris then reportedly told the coach “I am going to kill you” and walked out of the gym.

A short time later, the school resource officer, Calvin Williams, spotted Morris in the parking lot walking toward the school. The officer stopped the student, searched him, and found a fully loaded gun in his backpack. The weapon was a Glock 43X 9mm, the sheriff’s office reports.

Morris was arrested and brought to the sheriff’s office for questioning. He’s charged with terrorizing, aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a gun in a gun-free zone.

Caddo detectives say during the investigation, Morris reportedly admitted to threatening to kill the coach.

“I am extremely proud of the quick and decisive action Deputy Williams took,” said Sheriff Steve Prator. “I truly believe that he saved both faculty and possibly students from death or serious bodily harm today.”

The sheriff says the incident happened sometime before noon.

Caddo Parish Public Schools released the following statement in response to the incident:

“Caddo Parish Public Schools works in close partnership with area law enforcement agencies to develop proactive strategies to protect students and staff. We are grateful for the quick actions of the teacher and School Resource Officer at Southwood High School. We will continue working alongside the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office to ensure that we always provide a safe learning environment for our students.”

CPSO continues to investigate the incident.

