Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Student at Southwood arrested for reportedly threatening to kill coach

19-year-old student was found with loaded gun in backpack
Southwood High School
Southwood High School(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A student at Southwood High School has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a coach.

LIVE: Southwood student arrested

https://www.ksla.com/2023/03/30/student-southwood-arrested-reportedly-having-gun/

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Thursday, March 30, 2023

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the 19-year-old student, Caleb Steven Morris, got into an argument with a coach in the gym when the coach told the student to stop vaping at school. Morris then reportedly told the coach “I am going to kill you” and walked out of the gym.

A short time later, the school resource officer, Calvin Williams, spotted Morris in the parking lot walking toward the school. The officer stopped the student, searched him, and found a fully loaded gun in his backpack. The weapon was a Glock 43X 9mm, the sheriff’s office reports.

Morris was arrested and brought to the sheriff’s office for questioning. He’s charged with terrorizing, aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a gun in a gun-free zone.

Caddo detectives say during the investigation, Morris reportedly admitted to threatening to kill the coach.

“I am extremely proud of the quick and decisive action Deputy Williams took,” said Sheriff Steve Prator. “I truly believe that he saved both faculty and possibly students from death or serious bodily harm today.”

The sheriff says the incident happened sometime before noon.

Caddo Parish Public Schools released the following statement in response to the incident:

“Caddo Parish Public Schools works in close partnership with area law enforcement agencies to develop proactive strategies to protect students and staff. We are grateful for the quick actions of the teacher and School Resource Officer at Southwood High School. We will continue working alongside the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office to ensure that we always provide a safe learning environment for our students.”

CPSO continues to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and three more are injured following a two-vehicle wreck the evening March...
Crash on I-30 kills 2, injures 3
Arrest made in 18-wheeler road rage incident
Driver arrested after 18-wheeler battle on I-49
Northbound traffic on Interstate 49 was being detoured via 70th Street while Shreveport police...
Shooting reported on northbound I-49
Jason Brook, 50, appeared in court Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in connection with a homicide case...
Former SPD officer accused of hiding information in homicide case appears in court
Cindy Broyles Peak graduated from Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport in 1979.
Friend remembers Captain Shreve High graduate killed in Nashville school shooting

Latest News

Caddo, Bossier tech students participate in skills competitions
Caddo, Bossier tech students participate in skills competitions
Arrest made in crash that killed DOTD worker
Arrest made in crash that killed DOTD worker
The son of former Arkansas Governor, Asa Hutchinson, William Hutchinson III, has been charged...
Former Ark. Governor’s son facing felony charge
Baton Rouge Standoff