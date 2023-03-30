Storms return Friday; some could turn severe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our next weather maker will bring a round of storms to the ArkLaTex on Friday. Rain will not be widespread, but a few of the storms that move through will bring a risk of severe weather with them. The pattern over the next week or 2 is looking very active with multiple weather makers that will bring the threat of heavy rain and severe weather with them.

Clouds will increase again overnight with a few showers possible. Temperatures will be milder tonight with lows only falling to around 70.

We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine on Friday. The morning hours will be rain-free for most. As we head through the afternoon some scattered showers and storms will pop-up, but not everyone will see rain. A few storms could become severe from early afternoon through early evening. Damaging wind is the primary threat, but some large hail and even a tornado can’t be ruled out. The chance of rain is around 60%. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s for much of the area.

A cold front sweeping through Friday night will push rain chances out just in time to start the weekend. There will be very little cooling behind the front, but we should see a temporary drop in the humidity on Saturday. Look for partly cloudy skies to start the weekend with afternoon highs around 80.

On Sunday the cold front will lift back north as a warm front. That combined with a weak upper level disturbance moving through will be enough to kick off some showers and storms as we close out the weekend. Rain chances Sunday are now up to 60%. Temperatures will cool slightly with the increased clouds and rain. Highs though will still be in the mid 70s.

The start of next week looks very warm. Highs Monday and Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 80s. Only a few showers are expected Monday, but storm chances will pick back up again starting Tuesday. We’ll likely see multiples waves of rain and storms through the remainder of next week with more potential severe weather either Tuesday or Wednesday. Temperatures are likely to fall back into the 70s for highs starting around midweek.

Have a good night!

