Spring plant sale presented by Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners

NWLA Master Gardeners Spring Plant Sale
NWLA Master Gardeners Spring Plant Sale
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - NWLA Master Gardeners launch spring plant sale to help fund the organization’s mission.

This Saturday, April 1, the Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners are getting ready to help you spruce up your garden with its NWLA Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale. From 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., plants grown by the Master Gardeners will be available for purchase at NW Region Red River Research Station, 262 Research Station Drive, Bossier City, just past Parkway High School. Turn right after the big red barn.

A wide selection of perennials, shade plants, unique vines, and fragrant herbs will be for sale. Many varieties of native plants, specially grown by the Master Gardeners will be available.

Native plants for sale:

  • Hydrangea
  • Louisiana iris
  • Angel Trumpet
  • Pollinator Plants
  • Hanging Baskets
  • Louisiana Super Plants

The local Master Gardeners will be available to help you select the best plants for your garden, answer any gardening questions, and provide advice.

Local horticulturalists, Mark Wilson will be available to help with plant identification, diagnosing plant problems, insects, diseases, and weeds and how to control them. Samples for identification should be fresh and placed in plastic bags or containers.

Proceeds from the plant fund help fund future Northwest Louisiana Master Gardener projects and help promote its mission to enhance the knowledge of gardeners in the community.

For more information contact the Master Gardener office at (318) 408-0984 or www.nwlamg.weebly.com.

