Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Remains found in Lake Mead identified as man who drowned in 1974

One of the three sets of skeletal remains found in Lake Mead last year have been identified as a North Las Vegas man, according to Clark County on Tuesday.
By Michael Bell and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - A set of skeletal remains found in Lake Mead in Nevada last year has been identified as a man who drowned in 1974.

Clark County authorities said the remains were identified as those of Donald Smith from Las Vegas, who was 39 years old at the time of his death.

Contractors working in the Callville Bay area discovered Smith’s remains on Oct. 17, 2022. Additional remains were found in the area on Oct. 19, and it was determined they belonged to the same person.

Officials said Smith died in April of 1974. His death was ruled as accidental.

Another set of skeletal remains found on May 7, 2022, were identified as those of Thomas Erndt, also from Las Vegas.

Remains found in a barrel on May 1, 2022, were from a man who died from a gunshot wound. Authorities said those remains have not yet been identified.

Remains were found on July 25, Aug. 6 and Aug. 16 of 2022. Officials said these remains all belonged to the same person, but that person has not been identified yet.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and three more are injured following a two-vehicle wreck the evening March...
Crash on I-30 kills 2, injures 3
Cindy Broyles Peak graduated from Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport in 1979.
Friend remembers Captain Shreve High graduate killed in Nashville school shooting
Mayor Tom Arceneaux
Shreveport mayor responds to criticism that he’s failing the Black community
The items pictured above were reportedly seized during the arrest of Myron Lawson, DOB: 7/16/2000
22-year-old arrested in drug bust near Hollywood & Jewella
Tasha Myers, mother of Devin Myers
Devin Myers’ mother finds justice, closure in life sentence for her son’s killer

Latest News

ShrevePride hosting 3rd annual Field Gay
ShrevePride hosting 3rd annual Field Gay
Shreveport Youth Boxing Club owner offers safe place for teens
‘Find a way to meet these kids out in the streets where they are’: Youth coach provides safe haven for teens through boxing club
Jason Brook, 50, appeared in court Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in connection with a homicide case...
Former SPD officer accused of hiding information in homicide case appears in court
Emilia Tambunga, 7
Woman who lost mother & daughter in Ozona wreck addresses how immigration played a part in their deaths
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Ark. & Texas leaders come together to address ‘public health emergency’ involving K2 overdose deaths