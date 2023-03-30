Getting Answers
New BPSO program hopes to limit communication issues between first responders, people with special needs

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is launching a new program focused on people with special needs in the community.

Sheriff Julian Whittington says the goal of the program is to help law enforcement officers and first responders recognize that a vehicle or home may be occupied by a person with a special need. This will be done with a special decal placed on the rear window of a vehicle or the front door of a home.

The round decal will read “Friend of Bossier Sheriff’s Office” and “Approach with Care.” The decal will have the BPSO badge, with ribbons representing some of the special needs the program encompasses. The ribbons represent, but aren’t limited to autism, deafness, cerebral palsy, down syndrome, dementia or any physical/mental disability.

BPSO decal for those with special needs
BPSO decal for those with special needs(Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Whittington says he wants to ensure that all interactions a person with special needs has with law enforcement or first responders is positive and safe. He says hopes that the decal will help limit misunderstandings or communication barriers that may exist.

To apply for a decal, click here then take the completed application to the Viking Drive Substation. Decals can be picked up Monday-Friday starting Monday, April 3, between of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

