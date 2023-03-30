Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Man arrested for wreck involving death of DOTD worker in DeSoto Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development identified their employee, 35-year-old Chris Gray, as the worker killed. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 42-year-old man has been arrested for a wreck in DeSoto Parish that happened back in January that left one person dead and three injured.

Louisiana State Police says on Wednesday, March 29, troopers arrested Charles Barker, 42, of Florien. He’s charged with negligent homicide and was booked into the DeSoto Parish Jail.

The crash happened on Jan. 25 just before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 171 near WPA Road. The three-vehicle wreck claimed the life of Christopher Gray, 35, of Lake Charles.

LSP’s investigation shows an empty log truck, being driven by Barker, was headed south on Highway 171, when at the same time, two DOTD vehicles were stopped in the right lane of the highway as crews were working on the road. Barker’s truck hit the first DOTD vehicle (a 2018 Dodge Ram pickup truck), causing it to leave the highway. After that first impact, LSP says the log truck hit the second DOTD vehicle (a 2015 Ford dump truck).

Gray was standing behind the Ford and was hit. Another DOTD worker was standing in the bed of the Ford and was thrown from the truck.

Gray was pronounced dead on-scene, while Barker and two other DOTD workers were taken to local hospitals with moderate injuries, LSP says.

Police do not believe impairment played a part in this crash, but toxicology samples were taken nonetheless.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and three more are injured following a two-vehicle wreck the evening March...
Crash on I-30 kills 2, injures 3
Northbound traffic on Interstate 49 was being detoured via 70th Street while Shreveport police...
Shooting reported on northbound I-49
Arrest made in 18-wheeler road rage incident
Driver arrested after 18-wheeler battle on I-49
Jason Brook, 50, appeared in court Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in connection with a homicide case...
Former SPD officer accused of hiding information in homicide case appears in court
Cindy Broyles Peak graduated from Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport in 1979.
Friend remembers Captain Shreve High graduate killed in Nashville school shooting

Latest News

Caddo, Bossier tech students participate in skills competitions
Caddo, Bossier tech students participate in skills competitions
Benton HS alum Emily Ward heads to Final Four
Benton High alum, LSU Women’s Basketball captain headed to Final Four
Tigers enjoy night out before total focus on Virginia Tech
NWLA Master Gardeners Spring Plant Sale
Spring plant sale presented by Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners