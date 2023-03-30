Getting Answers
Male shot on Hearne Avenue; police investigating

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are investigating after someone showed up at a Shreveport hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

It happened Thursday, March 30 sometime in the late afternoon. Police say the victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound; it’s unclear how serious their injuries are at this time.

Police say the victim told them he was shot on Hearne Avenue.

No other information is available right now. We will update this story when we know more.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

