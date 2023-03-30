Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

LSU makes final preps for Virginia Tech

By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team is getting all of its plans finalized before taking on Virginia Tech in the semifinal game of the NCAA Tournament.

Head coach Kim Mulkey and a couple of her players will be available for interviews around 11 a.m.

We will stream those interviews LIVE.

The other players will be in the locker room. We’ll speak with some of them as well but those interviews will be posted later.

The Tigers will also hold a practice that is open to the media around noon.

Look for a complete wrap-up of coverage later in the day.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and three more are injured following a two-vehicle wreck the evening March...
Crash on I-30 kills 2, injures 3
Arrest made in 18-wheeler road rage incident
Driver arrested after 18-wheeler battle on I-49
Northbound traffic on Interstate 49 was being detoured via 70th Street while Shreveport police...
Shooting reported on northbound I-49
Jason Brook, 50, appeared in court Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in connection with a homicide case...
Former SPD officer accused of hiding information in homicide case appears in court
Cindy Broyles Peak graduated from Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport in 1979.
Friend remembers Captain Shreve High graduate killed in Nashville school shooting

Latest News

LSU fans celebrate the women's basketball team's advancement to the Final Four with a sendoff.
LSU fans send off Tigers as they head to Final Four
Tallahassee Eagles head coach Rick Cabrera addresses his team in the huddle in November 2022....
New NSU men’s basketball coach is no stranger winning, leading a program
Rick Cabrera
NSU hires new basketball coach
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU earns Top 16 seed; will host 1st, 2nd rounds of NCAA Tourney