LSU fans bubbling with excitement over Tigers in Final Four

The LSU women's basketball team practices before facing Virginia Tech in the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament.(WAFB)
By Perry Robinson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DALLAS (WAFB) - LSU fans are not disappointing the women’s basketball team in Dallas for the Final Four, as thousands have made the six-hour drive from Baton Rouge to cheer on the Lady Tigers.

It’s been a sea of purple and gold in Texas. And it is starting to feel like a home game for the Lady Tigers.

There was an open practice at the American Airlines Arena on Thursday, March 30, where fans got a chance to see every team up close, including LSU.

There are fans from Baton Rouge, Plaquemine, Pineville, and even some who are true Dallas natives that turned into LSU fans.

“The excitement, man; it’s LSU; they’re in town,” said Myles Holmes. “I live in Dallas, but I’m from Louisiana, coming out here is just exciting.”

“We went to those five Final Fours, and then, we kind of had that long drought and you never knew if we would come here again, and to now be here again, you just try to soak in every moment that you can and really enjoy it because you don’t know when there’ll be another one,” added Tiffany Tassin.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, forward Angel Reese, and guard Alexis Morris talk about facing Virginia Tech.
Some of the members of the LSU women's basketball team talked about going up against Virginia Tech in the semifinal of the NCAA Tournament.

There will be a special pep rally for LSU fans Thursday evening.

