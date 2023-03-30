Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Louisiana parishes among top in the U.S. for population loss

The New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans(John Snell WVUE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, LA. (AP) — Four of Louisiana’s parishes were among the top 10 counties in the U.S. with the largest percentage of population loss in 2022, according to a report released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

All of the ranked parishes are in southeast Louisiana and surround the state’s most populous city, New Orleans.

The county in the U.S. with the largest percent decline in population from 2021 to 2022 was Lassen County, California, which saw a 6% decline. The county was closely followed by St. John the Baptist Parish in Louisiana, which saw a population decrease of nearly 2,200 people or 5.1%.

The third and fourth spots on the list were also occupied by Louisiana parishes — Terrebonne Parish with a 3.9% decrease and Plaquemines Parish, which saw a 3.3% decline.

Louisiana’s St. Charles Parish placed eighth on the list with a 2.7% decrease in population.

Overall, the Deep South state saw one of the steepest population drops in the country. Between 2021 and 2020, Louisiana’s population decreased by 36,857 people. The current population sits at about 4.6 million.

Experts have attributed the decline to the COVID-19 pandemic and devastating hurricanes that exacerbated the long-term downward trend.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and three more are injured following a two-vehicle wreck the evening March...
Crash on I-30 kills 2, injures 3
Arrest made in 18-wheeler road rage incident
Driver arrested after 18-wheeler battle on I-49
Northbound traffic on Interstate 49 was being detoured via 70th Street while Shreveport police...
Shooting reported on northbound I-49
Jason Brook, 50, appeared in court Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in connection with a homicide case...
Former SPD officer accused of hiding information in homicide case appears in court
Cindy Broyles Peak graduated from Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport in 1979.
Friend remembers Captain Shreve High graduate killed in Nashville school shooting

Latest News

Caddo, Bossier tech students participate in skills competitions
Caddo, Bossier tech students participate in skills competitions
Arrest made in crash that killed DOTD worker
Arrest made in crash that killed DOTD worker
Male shot on Hearne Avenue; police investigating
Medline cut the ribbon of a $72 million warehouse Thursday (March 30), the largest medical...
La.’s largest medical distribution facility now open for business