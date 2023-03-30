Rick Cabrera introduced as NSU head coach

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Rick Cabrera era officially began in Natchitoches as he was introduced as the next head basketball coach at Northwestern State on Thursday, March 30.

Coach Cabrera comes over from Tallahassee Community College where he was recently named the Hoop Dirt’s Junior College Coach of the Year. Before taking the job in Natchitoches, Coach Cabrera led TCC to a 31-6 record and a birth in the NJCAA Tournament semifinals.

Cabrera had previously spent 13 years as an assistant at the Division I level. As a head coach, Cabrera has an overall record of 152-45.

Coach Cabrera takes over the Demons’ program for Corey Gipson who accepted the head coaching position at Austin Peay after just one season. The Demons had their best season in a decade last year going 22-11 as they played in the Southland Conference Tournament Championship game.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.