INTERVIEW: RFC’s Wendell Riley discusses upcoming Latino film festival

It kicks off Friday, March 31 with the opening of Oscar-nominated “Argentina, 1985!”
By Curtis Heyen and Priscilla Borrego
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport’s first Latino film festival kicks off Friday, March 31 with the opening of Oscar-nominated “Argentina, 1985!” at Robinson Film Center, 617 Texas St. in downtown Shreveport.

Wendell Riley, Robinson Film Center’s executive director, joined KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego in the KSLA Café on Wednesday, March 29 to share what to expect during the film festival.

Friday also will feature Robinson Film Center’s Friday Night Freakout (Viernes de Locura). On the big screen at 10 p.m. will be Guillermo del Toro’s “Pan’s Labyrinth” with a special introduction by Dr. Sam Cannon, an internationally renowned professor of language and literature at LSU Shreveport.

Robinson Film Center has partnered with 318 Latino to present Festival de Cine Latino, which runs through April 6.

Showtimes and tickets are available by clicking here or by calling (318) 459-4122.

