Female police chief makes history in Hope, Ark.

Kimberly Tomlin is the first woman to be appointed as police chief of Hope, Arkansas PD.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - On March 30, history was made in Hope, Ark. as the city appointed its first female police chief.

Hope Arkansas police officer Kimberly Tomlin began moving into her new office on Thursday to take over her new role as police chief; she’s the first woman to hold that position.

Kimberly Tomlin is the first woman to be appointed as police chief of Hope Arkansas PD.
Kimberly Tomlin is the first woman to be appointed as police chief of Hope Arkansas PD.
“I’m so grateful that I’m able to lead our team here at the police department. We got a great group of individuals, of officers, and administrative staff that works for us,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin has gone through the ranks of the department, beginning her career 28 years ago as a reserved officer. Tomlin was assistant chief for 12 years and is now replacing outgoing chief J.R. Wilson, who turn in his badge to serve as Hope’s city manager.

“You can expect the same exceptional service that the Hope Police Department has offered to its citizens. We are going to continue to serve the citizens of our community and uphold the laws for all citizens that live here and pass through,” Tomlin said.

She admitted being the first female chief of Hope could be challenging, but Tamlin hopes her example will pave the way for other women and minorities to make progress as police officers.

“It has been completely overwhelming; the support that I have felt from people in this community. It’s fantastic, and I can feel the love.”

There are 37 employees in the Hope Police Department.

