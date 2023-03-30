Driver charged with vehicular homicide over crash that claimed 6-year-old girl’s life

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Webster Parish man now faces a charge of vehicular homicide in connection with a wreck on Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish that claimed the life of a 6-year-old girl.

Louisiana State Police says 30-year-old Trodarion Tremaine Moore, of Minden, was arrested the afternoon of Wednesday, March 29. Online records show he was booked into a Bossier Parish lockup at 12:38 p.m. that day.

In addition to vehicular homicide, Moore also is charged with one count each of careless operation of a motor vehicle, having no child restraint, having no seat belt, having illegal window tint and having expired registration.

The one-vehicle crash that claimed India Moore’s life occurred just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6. LSP Troop G was notified the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 7 that the child had died at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.

The initial investigation revealed that Moore was driving a 2008 Buick Lucerne west on I-20 when it left the highway west of Louisiana Highway 157 near Haughton and struck a tree, authorities have said. Both he and the child were not properly restrained in the vehicle.

Moore also was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment.

Authorities said impairment was suspected to have been a factor in the crash. Routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.