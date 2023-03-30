Driver arrested after 18-wheeler battle on I-49

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - An arrest has been made after a road rage incident between two truck drivers was caught on camera.

According to Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office (DPSO), Omar Martinez, 43, was arrested on March 29. He is one of the drivers who caused a commotion on I-49 near the Stonewall exit.

On March 28, Martinez and another driver went back and forth attempting to run each other off the road. Eventually, the 18-wheelers pull over and after a few moments, one truck drove away.