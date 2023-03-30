Getting Answers
Driver arrested after 18-wheeler battle on I-49

According to Desoto Parish Sherrif’s Officer (DPSO), Omar Martinez, 43, was arrested on March 29.
By Jade Myers and Amia Lewis
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - An arrest has been made after a road rage incident between two truck drivers was caught on camera.

According to Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office (DPSO), Omar Martinez, 43, was arrested on March 29. He is one of the drivers who caused a commotion on I-49 near the Stonewall exit.

On March 28, Martinez and another driver went back and forth attempting to run each other off the road. Eventually, the 18-wheelers pull over and after a few moments, one truck drove away.

“Obviously, people make gestures at each other, and there’s often words exchanged or things like that. Rarely, at least in this area, do you see vehicles try to strike each other and literally run each other off the road, much less folks driving commercial vehicles that decided that was appropriate at that time,” DPSO Sherrif Jayson Richardson said.

The sheriff’s office says find a safe place if you’re in or near a road rage situation.

“Find a safe place to get. Pull over if you can. Those situations, you see one that’s gone to a particular level, [and] you never know if there’s going to be gun play or things like that,” Richardson said.

DPSO says there’s a warrant out for the arrest of the other driver involved as well.

