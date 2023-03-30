Caddo Parish hosting programs on youth crime prevention

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish organizations are joining forces to hold youth crime prevention programs this spring and summer.

Programs will be open for youth, teens and parents.

“We are excited to partner with our local criminal justice and law enforcement agencies again this year,” said Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation Director Patrick Wesley. “These crime prevention presentations will continue to provide a platform to discuss the challenges our youth and teens face daily and offer invaluable feedback and resources to meet those challenges.”

Topics will include:

Curfews

Dating violence (recognizing healthy & unhealthy relationships)

Gun violence

Sexting/texting & internet safety

Strategies in preventing juvenile delinquency

Youth behaviors & decision-making influence (improving police/youth interactions)

Presentations are free and refreshments will be provided by the Caddo Parish Commission. Presentations can be scheduled for schools, churches and community organizations.

The programs are made possible by the Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation Department, Caddo Parish Juvenile Services, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Project Celebration Inc. and the Kennedy Center.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.