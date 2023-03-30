Getting Answers
Caddo Parish hosting programs on youth crime prevention

(WVIR)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish organizations are joining forces to hold youth crime prevention programs this spring and summer.

Programs will be open for youth, teens and parents.

“We are excited to partner with our local criminal justice and law enforcement agencies again this year,” said Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation Director Patrick Wesley. “These crime prevention presentations will continue to provide a platform to discuss the challenges our youth and teens face daily and offer invaluable feedback and resources to meet those challenges.”

Topics will include:

  • Curfews
  • Dating violence (recognizing healthy & unhealthy relationships)
  • Gun violence
  • Sexting/texting & internet safety
  • Strategies in preventing juvenile delinquency
  • Youth behaviors & decision-making influence (improving police/youth interactions)

Presentations are free and refreshments will be provided by the Caddo Parish Commission. Presentations can be scheduled for schools, churches and community organizations.

The programs are made possible by the Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation Department, Caddo Parish Juvenile Services, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Project Celebration Inc. and the Kennedy Center.

