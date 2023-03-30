Caddo, Bossier tech students participate in skills competitions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo and Bossier schools are partnering with SkillsUSA to host this year’s State SkillsUSA Competition.

Technology students from both parishes, and the rest of the state, will spend the day participating in 15 different competitions. They range from dental assistance, carpentry, baking, electrical work and more.

Principal of Caddo Career and Technology Center Kenneth Berg says he’s excited for the students participating.

“It’s a great opportunity for kids and industry to interact and for students to showcase their skills.”

Gene Dudley, national correspondent with SkillsUSA, believes the competition is a great place for students to network and get potential job offers.

“This is an opportunity for something that will impact their lives forever.”

Local professionals will be judging the competitions.Students who get a gold medal Friday will get to attend the national conference in Atlanta this June! The event ends March 31.

