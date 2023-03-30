Buc-ee’s eyes April 2025 opening date

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) — The Buc-ee’s travel center in Ruston now is projected to open as early as April 2025.

The Texas-based company plans to build a facility that measures more than 53,000 square feet and has 120 gas pumps. Construction is expected to begin later this year.

It will be located directly across from Ruston Junior High at the Tarbutton Road exit off Interstate 20.

“We’re really, really excited. It’s some great opportunity for us to showcase our city, and not just our city but Grambling also,” Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said. “I mean, people are going to be getting off the interstate that’s never stopped in Ruston.”

The iconic gas station and convenience store will employ a minimum of 200 full-time workers. Starting pay will be $16 an hour with full benefits, including health insurance, three weeks of paid time off and a 401(k) matching program with the company.

The Ruston center will be the first Buc-ee’s in Louisiana.

“Ruston loves to be first about doing things, and so having the first Buc-ee’s in the state of Louisiana is really big,” Walker said.

The travel center will be located between two colleges — Louisiana Tech and Grambling State.

“Oh, my God, we are so excited,” Ruston resident Nadeth Jones said. “Like me, for sure, I’m excited about it because I know they have more than just the gas station, more than food. And I have two girls that love Buc-ee’s.”

The new Buc-ee’s will be just miles from Grambling State. GSU students are excited about the jobs the business will bring.

“I mean, the proximity makes it very great for students, especially the ones that need work,” Grambling State student Devante Martin said. “I think that’s maybe the biggest thing people are looking for, especailly the ones on campus.”

Baton Rouge had been in the running as the site of the state’s first Buc-ee’s.

The company received incentives from the City of Ruston and Lincoln Parish’s Police Jury, School Board and Sheriff’s Office to open the center there.

The city will reimburse Buc-ee’s its portion of sales and property tax revenue for 20 years. Ruston also is setting up an 80-acre economic development district that will allow Buc-ee’s to recoup an additional 2% in sales tax over 20 years.

The Police Jury and School Board also will return their portion of sales tax revenue for two decades, while the Sheriff’s Office will return its share of Buc-ee’s property tax.

