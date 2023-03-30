Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office launches new special needs decal program

Getting Answers
Sheriff Julian Whittington is pleased to announce the launch of a new program aimed at focusing on people with special needs in the Bossier community.(BPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is launching a new program to help law enforcement officers and first responders identify individuals in the community with special needs when responding to emergencies.

Special decals will be given out that law enforcement officers will see on the rear window of a car or on the front door of a home. The decal will say “Friend of Bossier Sheriff’s Office” and “Approach with Care.” Each decal will also indicate what special need the person may have, including, but not limited to autism, deafness, cerebral palsy, down syndrome, dementia, or any mental or physical disability.

The sheriff’s office is launching this program in conjunction with Autism Awareness Month, which is recognized nationally each April.

Sheriff Julian Whittington says he wants to make sure that each interaction a person with special needs has with law enforcement is positive. He hopes these decals will limit misunderstandings between those with special needs and law enforcement.

Those who would like a decal should go online at bossiersheriff.com to print an application to fill out. Once completed, the application should be dropped off at the Viking Drive substation. Applications will also be available at the substation.

Decals can be picked up at the substation Monday through Friday, beginning April 3, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. The substation is located at 2510 Viking Dr. in Bossier City.

Those with questions about the program should call 318-965-3500.

