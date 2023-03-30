Bossier City Farmers Market kicks off for its first Saturday of many

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Bossier City Farmers Market kicks off and plans to run every Saturday until November, providing great local produce, crafts, and art.

On April 1, the Bossier City Farmers Market kicks off for its first day of many. The market will run every Saturday morning from April until November, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 2950 East Texas Street on the south side of Pierre Bossier Mall.

The market will have great local produce and will support the community in northwest Louisiana and is a free-to-attend family-friendly event. Future markets will feature live music as well as children’s activities, including face-painting, and games. The event is also leashed pet friendly.

Local produce to expect:

Fresh veggies and fruits

Food trucks

Jams

Salsa

Honey

Soap

Candles

Baked goods

Jellies

Tacos

Pickles

Tamales

Flowers

Kettle corn

BBQ

Lemonade

Southern cuisine

Fruit smoothies

Coffee

Venezuelan cuisine

Funnel cakes

Seasoning blends

and much more!!

Local artists will also be setting up shops with handmade soaps, paintings, stained glass, jewelry, woodworking, leather, and multimedia creations.

The market has space for over 200 vendors and more than 100 have already signed up.

To follow the event and to see its schedule or apply as a vendor, visit its Facebook event page or its website https://www.bossiercityfarmersmarket.com/.

