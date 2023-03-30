Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Bossier City Farmers Market kicks off for its first Saturday of many

The Bossier City Farmers Market reopened Saturday at Pierre Bossier Mall. (Source: Nick Lawton,...
The Bossier City Farmers Market reopened Saturday at Pierre Bossier Mall. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Bossier City Farmers Market kicks off and plans to run every Saturday until November, providing great local produce, crafts, and art.

On April 1, the Bossier City Farmers Market kicks off for its first day of many. The market will run every Saturday morning from April until November, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 2950 East Texas Street on the south side of Pierre Bossier Mall.

The market will have great local produce and will support the community in northwest Louisiana and is a free-to-attend family-friendly event. Future markets will feature live music as well as children’s activities, including face-painting, and games. The event is also leashed pet friendly.

Local produce to expect:

  • Fresh veggies and fruits
  • Food trucks
  • Jams
  • Salsa
  • Honey
  • Soap
  • Candles
  • Baked goods
  • Jellies
  • Tacos
  • Pickles
  • Tamales
  • Flowers
  • Kettle corn
  • BBQ
  • Lemonade
  • Southern cuisine
  • Fruit smoothies
  • Coffee
  • Venezuelan cuisine
  • Funnel cakes
  • Seasoning blends
  • and much more!!

Local artists will also be setting up shops with handmade soaps, paintings, stained glass, jewelry, woodworking, leather, and multimedia creations.

The market has space for over 200 vendors and more than 100 have already signed up.

To follow the event and to see its schedule or apply as a vendor, visit its Facebook event page or its website https://www.bossiercityfarmersmarket.com/.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and three more are injured following a two-vehicle wreck the evening March...
Crash on I-30 kills 2, injures 3
Northbound traffic on Interstate 49 was being detoured via 70th Street while Shreveport police...
Shooting reported on northbound I-49
Jason Brook, 50, appeared in court Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in connection with a homicide case...
Former SPD officer accused of hiding information in homicide case appears in court
Cindy Broyles Peak graduated from Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport in 1979.
Friend remembers Captain Shreve High graduate killed in Nashville school shooting
Arrest made in 18-wheeler road rage incident
Driver arrested after 18-wheeler battle on I-49