Benton High alum, LSU Women’s Basketball captain headed to Final Four

By KSLA Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The LSU Women’s Basketball team has one day left to prepare ahead of the Final Four game!

Parents of Emily Ward, team captain, joined KSLA on March 30 to talk about their daughter. Both Mary and Randy Ward are basketball coaches themselves, with Mary coaching Emily in high school.

“Not many people get to the Final Four... to be able to play on the biggest stage in college is pretty awesome,” said Mary.

They say after the game, Emily will continue working on a master’s degree with LSU’s Sports Department.

The game kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 30 on ESPN!

