5 tips to improve your credit score

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Credit scores: They play a huge part in people’s financial lives.

Your score could be the determining factor in the approval or denial of a loan, how much you’re charged in interest, even whether you land that job.

On Wednesday, March 29, KSLA spoke with Colin Evans, of Evans Financial Group, about how people can implement small changes to positively affect their credit score.

TIPS TO IMPROVE YOUR CREDIT SCORE

Make payments on time Reduce credit utilization Check credit report for errors Keep old accounts open Apply for credit sparingly

Evans also discussed how parents can improve their child’s credit score before they turn 18.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.