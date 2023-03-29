Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Woman who published life story at age 106 turns 107

Helma Lein, who started writing at the age of 90, celebrated her 107th birthday in March.
By Jody Kerzman and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) – A woman in North Dakota who published her life story at 106 years old is now celebrating her 107th birthday.

Helma Lein celebrated her birthday on Tuesday.

She said she’s determined to preserve her memories of a life well-lived.

“I was born March 28, 1916,” Lein told KFYR.

Lien recorded the biggest moments of her life in her book, “Just the ‘Write’ Age.”

She published the book last year as an idea from her daughter.

“I wasn’t in favor of it at first, but I’m glad now that we did it,” she said.

The words on the pages take Lein back to her childhood.

The 107-year-old is now busy writing more stories, focusing on her travels. She and her husband traveled to places like Hawaii, Spain, Portugal and locations in Africa.

“I’m a writer and I spend more time writing stories and poems,” she said.

But Lein said she hasn’t always been a writer.

“I started writing when I was 90,” Lein said.

Lein is living proof that you’re never too old to try something new, and writing has kept her busy ever since she started.

At her age and with her life experiences, people will surely want to know what the secret to her longevity is.

“So many people ask me that,” Lien said. “I have no answer because it just happens.”

Lein said she will be celebrating her birthday with her family in April.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and three more are injured following a two-vehicle wreck the evening March...
Crash on I-30 kills 2, injures 3
Cindy Broyles Peak graduated from Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport in 1979.
Friend remembers Captain Shreve High graduate killed in Nashville school shooting
Mayor Tom Arceneaux
Shreveport mayor responds to criticism that he’s failing the Black community
The items pictured above were reportedly seized during the arrest of Myron Lawson, DOB: 7/16/2000
22-year-old arrested in drug bust near Hollywood & Jewella
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making

Latest News

ShrevePride hosting 3rd annual Field Gay
ShrevePride hosting 3rd annual Field Gay
Naloxone can be given by injection or as a nasal spray, but right now, it's only available by...
FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan; here’s what it means
The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output from...
Musk, scientists call for halt to AI race sparked by ChatGPT
Pope Francis arrives for an audience with pilgrims from Rho diocese, in the Paul VI Hall, at...
Vatican: Pope Francis goes to hospital, cancels audiences
People gather to sign wooden crosses placed at a makeshift memorial by the entrance of the...
Children lost in shooting were ‘feisty,’ a ‘shining light’