Woman, boy escape fire that destroys double-wide mobile home at Keithville

The 2 were outside when firefighters from 3 Caddo Parish fire districts arrived
A 60-year-old woman and 2-year-old boy escaped a blaze that destroyed a double-wide mobile home...
A 60-year-old woman and 2-year-old boy escaped a blaze that destroyed a double-wide mobile home in the 13500 block of Johns Gin Road in the Keithville area of Caddo Parish on the afternoon of March 29, 2023.(Source: Caddo Fire District 4)
By Curtis Heyen and Amia Lewis
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) — A 60-year-old woman and 2-year-old boy escaped a fire that destroyed a double-wide mobile home.

The two were outside when firefighters from three Caddo Parish fire districts arrived at the blaze in the 13500 block of Johns Gin Road. That’s in the Keithville area.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show 11 fire units from Caddo fire districts 3, 4 and 6 were summoned to the fire at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.

The structure located between Locke Road and Mallard Drive was fully involved in flames and smoke when they arrived.

The Caddo firefighters received mutual aid from Panola County, Texas.

No injuries were reported.

