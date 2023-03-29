Woman, boy escape fire that destroys double-wide mobile home at Keithville

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) — A 60-year-old woman and 2-year-old boy escaped a fire that destroyed a double-wide mobile home.

The two were outside when firefighters from three Caddo Parish fire districts arrived at the blaze in the 13500 block of Johns Gin Road. That’s in the Keithville area.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show 11 fire units from Caddo fire districts 3, 4 and 6 were summoned to the fire at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.

The structure located between Locke Road and Mallard Drive was fully involved in flames and smoke when they arrived.

The Caddo firefighters received mutual aid from Panola County, Texas.

No injuries were reported.

