Warming up later this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! A gloomy(ish) day in the ArkLaTex with cloudy skies likely dominating portions of the day. Highs will struggle to reach the low-70s, temperature-wise it will be very similar to yesterday. We’ll see more sunshine by the later afternoon hours, it should turn into a pretty nice day. Lows tonight will drop to the low-50s.

Another warming trend begins tomorrow with temperatures warming into the upper 70s and low 80s by afternoon along with a gusty south breeze.

Looking ahead to Friday, still tracking a cold front that could bring some severe weather to parts of the ArkLaTex. Right now, it looks like the greatest threat will stay north of our region but there will be the risk of at least a few severe storms for most areas. Storms will be most likely during the late afternoon and then quickly pushed out by evening with a quiet start to the weekend.

Overall the weekend forecast is looking good with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. Scattered storms will be possible Sunday as another system moves through but widespread rain is not expected with this. By early next week, very warm air will spread north with upper 80s likely Monday and even a few low 90s possible by Tuesday! Hello Summer!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.