Village Water System to merge with Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Bossier Parish, the Village Water System in Haughton is set to be incorporated into Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District 1.

The merger comes after a water main break, staff walkout and unexplained computer crash that happened in early March.

Village Water serves almost 4,000 people, covering an area along U.S. Hwy. 80 from Bellevue Road to near the border of Bossier and Webster parishes.

Officials say the Bossier Parish Police Jury has completed over a decade of studies and negotiations with the water system.

“We are merging with a very good water system and with the resources the police jury can bring in the form of grants and low interest loans, we hope to make the system even better,” said Glenn Benton, District 2 representative on the jury.

He says roughly 80 percent of the police jury district lies within the boundaries of Village Water.

The merger was approved after a vote by the Village Water board. Officials say customers will see new rates reflected on their bills in May.

