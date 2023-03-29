Getting Answers
Shreveport Volunteer Network donating supplies to Mississippians after tornado

By Jade Myers
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Volunteer Network is lending a helping hand in Mississippi after a deadly tornado hit the state Friday.

Organizers say they will head to the state on Wednesday, March 29 with supplies. They say you can still help them after they depart the ArkLaTex.

“One of our main needs right now is monetary donations because we can get in bulk 18-wheeler loads of supplies to send in, as well as diesel. It costs around $2,000 a day to operate. We also need a mobile kitchen,” said Keith Bryant, SVN president.

The SVN will be accepting donations Monday through Thursday from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their warehouse on 8924 Jewella Avenue.

