Shooting reported on northbound I-49

Traffic diverted onto 70th Street
Northbound traffic on Interstate 49 was being detoured via 70th Street while Shreveport police investigated a report of a shooting on I-49N at Kings Highway on the evening of March 29, 2023.(Source:)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Traffic on northbound Interstate 49 was diverted to 70th Street while Shreveport police investigated a report of a shooting.

The call to I-49 at Kings Highway initially was reported as gunfire at 5:41 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.

At least nine police units responded.

Several officers could be seen around a pickup truck.

Details about what happened were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

