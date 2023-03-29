Shooting reported on northbound I-49
Traffic diverted onto 70th Street
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Traffic on northbound Interstate 49 was diverted to 70th Street while Shreveport police investigated a report of a shooting.
The call to I-49 at Kings Highway initially was reported as gunfire at 5:41 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.
At least nine police units responded.
Several officers could be seen around a pickup truck.
Details about what happened were not immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.