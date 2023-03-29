Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Security manager at Margaritaville given lifesaving award for doing CPR on guest

Monica Averitt was presented with an award for Outstanding Job Performance for performing CPR...
Monica Averitt was presented with an award for Outstanding Job Performance for performing CPR on an unresponsive guest while waiting for EMS personnel to arrive.(Margaritaville Casino Resort Bossier City)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The folks at Margaritaville in Bossier are recognizing the quick thinking of one of their assistant shift managers, who saved a life.

On Tuesday, March 28, the casino gave an award for Outstanding Job Performance to Security Assistant Shift Manager Monica Averitt. Officials with the casino say she performed CPR on an unresponsive guest and was able to resuscitate him before EMS personnel arrived.

Security Manager Stan Davis, AGM Mike Gallagher, and LSP Sgt. John Blair presented Averitt with the award.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and three more are injured following a two-vehicle wreck the evening March...
Crash on I-30 kills 2, injures 3
Mayor Tom Arceneaux
Shreveport mayor responds to criticism that he’s failing the Black community
Cindy Broyles Peak graduated from Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport in 1979.
Friend remembers Captain Shreve High graduate killed in Nashville school shooting
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter

Latest News

ShrevePride hosting 3rd annual Field Gay
ShrevePride hosting 3rd annual Field Gay
Minden Mayor puts a hold on events in parks and at the fairgrounds due to gun violence.
Minden placing hold on events at city parks, fairgrounds due to violence
BRPD Procession
Pastors on Patrol encourages unity between community, police
Pastors on Patrol encourages unity between community, police