Security manager at Margaritaville given lifesaving award for doing CPR on guest

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The folks at Margaritaville in Bossier are recognizing the quick thinking of one of their assistant shift managers, who saved a life.

On Tuesday, March 28, the casino gave an award for Outstanding Job Performance to Security Assistant Shift Manager Monica Averitt. Officials with the casino say she performed CPR on an unresponsive guest and was able to resuscitate him before EMS personnel arrived.

Security Manager Stan Davis, AGM Mike Gallagher, and LSP Sgt. John Blair presented Averitt with the award.

