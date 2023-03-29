Getting Answers
Pastors on Patrol encourages unity between community, police

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Forming bonds between the community and police, Pastors on Patrol hope to spread peace.

For 25 years, the chaplains have gone to areas where they see a need for encouragement and unity. Pastor Jessica Haley and Commander Calvin Kimble sat down with KSLA on Wednesday, March 29 to speak on recent violence in the ArkLaTex.

“We need to re-establish hope through prayer and love. Those are the main keys,” said Haley. “We need to unify as a whole in order to come together and break whatever it is that’s going on in our city. I think unity is the key, love and respect of one another.”

One of the main ways the group spreads their message is through prayer vigils.

“Sometimes people’s outlook is a little bit more impossible than it should be. Prayer has it’s own way of working and nobody can change it. It’s going to work in the way God wants it to work. All we can do is pray and let god do the work,” said Kimble.

The group says it’s also important to report any crime you see to the police.

