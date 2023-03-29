Natchitoches inmate escapes from transport van after being convicted of simple escape

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - An inmate at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, who was convicted of simple escape at trial, escaped while being taken to the detention center, but was recaptured in less than 10 minutes.

Officials with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office say the inmate, Kenneth Hardy, 33, was found guilty Tuesday, March 28 of simple escape during a two-day trial. After the trial, just before 6 p.m., deputies were taking Hardy to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center in a transport van when he escaped.

Officials say Hardy was handcuffed and properly restrained, but somehow managed to open the door and get out of the van. Deputies and officers from the Natchitoches Police Department were quickly able to search the area and recapture Hardy on University Parkway near Howell Street. He was recaptured in less than 10 minutes, officials report.

No injuries were reported.

Natchitoches officials say Hardy has at least three other escape attempts on his record. He was taken to the detention center on the conviction of simple escape, and was booked for new charges of simple escape and resisting an officer.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.