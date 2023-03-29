Getting Answers
Minden placing hold on events at city parks, fairgrounds due to violence

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Due to a shooting in Ewell Park, the mayor of Minden announced a hold on events while the city evaluates its policies and procedures.

On March 29, the mayor of Minden, Nick Cox announced a temporary hold on private events being held at the city’s recreational parks and fairgrounds, if those events do not prove to have adequate security.

During this hold, the city will evaluate its policies and procedures to ensure they are doing its best to protect its citizens.

“I am thankful to Chief McIver and the Minden Police Department for all they do to protect us. I also extend my thanks to Sheriff Parker and the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Department for their assistance last Sunday, " the mayor said in his statement, referring to a shooting that happened on March 26, at Ewell Park.

The mayor asks the public for help, stating that the city needs to know what’s going on and is asking people to notify the police of crimes.

“This is our city and it’s going to take all of us coming together to make it the best it can be. If you see something say something,” says Mayor Cox.

Mayor Cox makes it clear he stands with Chief McIver and says his prayers are with those who were injured.

