Marshall man arrested in connection to N. Franklin Street shooting

(MGN)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Marshall police responded to reports of a shooting on Monday, March 27 in the 2500 block of N. Franklin Street.

Upon arrival, police found Bobby Williams, 28, suffering from gunshots to the abdomen and leg. He was then taken to a hospital.

An investigation by detectives led to the arrest of Keith Dewayne Hall, 35, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Harrison County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

